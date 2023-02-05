Will Russian troops advance on Zaporozhye - ISW

09:34 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops continue to prepare for an offensive in the western part of the Luhansk region and are unlikely to target Zaporozhye. This was announced on February 4 by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As analysts recalled, the Western and Ukrainian military have repeatedly noted that Russian troops are likely to create conditions for access to the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.. This goal was also outlined on December 22 last year by Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

"ISW continues to monitor the transfer of Russian military equipment and elite units, as well as the preparation of logistics in the occupied Luhansk region, which confirms Western, Ukrainian and Russian forecasts of an offensive in the western part of the Luhansk region on Bakhmut," the report says.

It is emphasized that Russia has not demonstrated the ability to conduct several major offensive operations that would be necessary to simultaneously reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region and capture Zaporozhye.

"A concentration of 30,000 Russian troops in the Mariupol area is not enough to attack Zaporozhye, a city of about three-quarters of a million people, while continuing offensive operations around Bakhmut and launching a major new offensive in the Luhansk region," experts say.

Earlier, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, said that about 30,000 Russian military personnel are based in the city and its environs.