"It will be even worse": Major General Kirill Budanov addressed the Russian military

14:49 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine gives the Russians a chance not to become a senseless victim in the name of the insane ambitions of the Kremlin leaders and to return home alive.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, addressed the Russian military personnel as part of the I Want to Live project.

"For more than a year, the Kremlin regime has been unable to achieve a single goal set at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.. I appeal to the Russian military, to those who were lucky enough to survive in the meat assaults and the broken trenches - it will be even worse. You have a choice - to die or save your life," Budanov said.

Budanov told what the Russian military needs to do in order to survive.