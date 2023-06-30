Budapest rejects EU plans to increase funding for Ukraine - Orban

12:03 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Hungary does not approve of the European Commission's plans to provide Ukraine with more money and is unwilling to contribute additional money to finance increased EU debt servicing costs on the loan.



This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with state radio, Reuters reports.

"One thing is clear: we Hungarians will not give more money to Ukraine until they tell us where the previous funds worth about 70 billion euros have gone," Viktor Orban said.

Orbán added that he thought it was "ridiculous and absurd" that Hungary should contribute more money to fund debt servicing costs.

“We think it is absolutely ridiculous and absurd that we should contribute more money to finance the costs of servicing the debt on a loan from which we still have not received the funds that we are entitled to receive,” the head of the Hungarian government said.

It is noted that Budapest, like Warsaw, did not receive funds from the EU recovery fund due to the dispute over the rule of law.