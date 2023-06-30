Budapest rejects EU plans to increase funding for Ukraine - Orban

Hungary does not approve of the European Commission's plans to provide Ukraine with more money and is unwilling to contribute additional money to finance increased EU debt servicing costs on the loan.
This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with state radio, Reuters reports.
Orbán added that he thought it was "ridiculous and absurd" that Hungary should contribute more money to fund debt servicing costs.
It is noted that Budapest, like Warsaw, did not receive funds from the EU recovery fund due to the dispute over the rule of law.
