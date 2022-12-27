Budanov told how Ukraine will return the Crimea

12:05 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, said that Crimea would be returned in a combined way - both by force and diplomacy.



Budanov said this in an interview.

"Crimea will be returned in a combined way: both by force and diplomacy. But without power nothing will be. Our units will go there with weapons in their hands," Budanov notes.

Responding to a remark that Crimea is a “red line” for Western countries, the head of intelligence said that he was “not interested in listening to the opinions of people who do not reflect the position of the Ukrainian people.”



Budanov stressed that Ukraine will return all lost territories.



He recalled that Ukraine is a country recognized within the borders of 1991, and whoever disagrees with this does not agree with the world order that has existed since the end of World War II and with the new foundations of the UN.



When asked where he would advise to go to the sea on vacation in the summer of 2023, Budanov replied: "I will advise to Crimea. This is the pearl of Ukraine, which has been waiting for Ukrainian tourists for a long time."