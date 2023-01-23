Budanov and Malyuk coordinate their actions

17:26 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov and head of the SBU Vasily Malyuk held a joint working meeting.



This became known on Monday, January 23.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine have a common vision regarding measures to defend the country. The heads of the two agencies are coordinating their actions and jointly plan and carry out complex operations to neutralize the enemy.

The GUR noted that rumors about alleged misunderstandings between the heads of departments are enemy narratives that are refuted by daily joint work to neutralize the enemy.

"The main thing is that we have a common understanding of very specific steps that bring Ukraine's victory closer.. The enemy will very quickly feel the results of the interaction between the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense - the occupiers are waiting for new surprises," Malyuk said.



The SBU added that the heads of the special services "discussed future special operations that will bring Ukraine's victory closer."



