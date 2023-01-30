British Challenger 2 tanks will be on the front line in Ukraine "closer to summer"

19:46 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that 14 Challenger 2 tanks could arrive in Ukraine closer to summer or in the second half of spring.



Wallace is quoted by Reuters.

"It will be closer to summer or May - it will probably be closer to Easter, " he said, answering a question in parliament when the tanks would be deployed to the battlefield.

The Minister of Defense noted that for security reasons he could not name a training schedule for the Ukrainian military on British tanks.. However, he added that the training would begin with teaching them how to operate the vehicles individually, and then move on to combat operations as part of units.



Ukrainian tank crews arrived in Britain on January 29 to train on the Challenger 2.



Earlier, British Deputy Secretary of Defense Alex Chalk said that the UK hopes that 14 Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine as early as March this year.. Until that time, according to him, the Ukrainian military will undergo intensive training in the management and maintenance of these vehicles.