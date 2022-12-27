British intelligence considers defense positions of Russian troops in Ukraine ineffective

15:24 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

British intelligence believes that the defensive positions being built by Russian troops along many sections of the front line in Ukraine will not be effective.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.



Intelligence noted that since October, Russian troops have mostly focused on building defensive positions in many sectors of the front line in Ukraine.. In particular, they are setting up additional fields of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, which is almost certainly beyond the scope of Russian doctrinal guidelines.