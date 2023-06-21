British intelligence: Russia strengthens defenses near Perekop in Crimea

10:33 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to British intelligence, the Russian aggressor began forming defensive lines near Perekop, probably in anticipation of a possible attempt by the Ukrainian military to enter Crimea.



These findings are contained in the UK Department of Defense Intelligence Review for 21 June.



It is noted that in recent weeks, Russian forces have continued to strengthen their defenses on the rear front, especially in areas approaching the occupied Crimea.