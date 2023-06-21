British intelligence: Russia strengthens defenses near Perekop in Crimea

10:33 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to British intelligence, the Russian aggressor began forming defensive lines near Perekop, probably in anticipation of a possible attempt by the Ukrainian military to enter Crimea.

These findings are contained in the UK Department of Defense Intelligence Review for 21 June.

It is noted that in recent weeks, Russian forces have continued to strengthen their defenses on the rear front, especially in areas approaching the occupied Crimea.
 
"This includes, located on a narrow isthmus 9 km long and 3.5 km wide, to the north of the city of Armyansk, an extensive defensive zone. Carefully planned fortifications indicate that the Russian command believes that Ukrainian forces are capable of directly advancing on Crimea. Russia continues to give the highest political priority to maintaining control over the peninsula," the intelligence said.