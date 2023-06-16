British intelligence spoke about a key factor in the development of the war in the near future

10:10 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to a new intelligence review released by the British Ministry of Defense on June 6, British intelligence has reported an increased intensity of fighting on various sectors of the front, including previously calm regions that have been in relative calm for the past few months.



Simultaneously, the hostility between the Wagner group and the Russian Ministry of Defense reached a critical level. Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said for the first time that the Russian army deliberately used lethal force against Wagner units.

The review also notes the detention of a Russian army brigade commander related to Wagner's activities.



Most of the Wagner forces have been withdrawn from Bakhmut, and given the shortage of reserve units in Russia, the degree of Wagner's subordination to the Ministry of Defense becomes a key factor in the development of the conflict in the coming weeks, as indicated in the review.