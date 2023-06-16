British intelligence commented on the incident with the train that derailed near Simferopol

The incident with the train that derailed near Simferopol in the occupied Crimea on May 18 will lead to interruptions in the supply of cruise missiles to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.
On May 18 , a train derailed near Simferopol, blocking the only railway track to the port of Sevastopol , where the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is based, British intelligence officers recalled.. The railway management said that this was due to "intervention by unauthorized persons."
Any sabotage in this sensitive area will further heighten the Kremlin's concern about its ability to protect other key infrastructure in Crimea, according to British intelligence.
