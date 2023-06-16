British intelligence commented on the incident with the train that derailed near Simferopol

10:48 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The incident with the train that derailed near Simferopol in the occupied Crimea on May 18 will lead to interruptions in the supply of cruise missiles to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.





On May 18 This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.On May 18 , a train derailed near Simferopol, blocking the only railway track to the port of Sevastopol , where the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is based, British intelligence officers recalled.. The railway management said that this was due to "intervention by unauthorized persons."

"Russia will quickly repair the line, but this incident will disrupt the supply of materials and possibly also weapons, such as Kalibr cruise missiles, to the Black Sea Fleet," the British intelligence report said.

Any sabotage in this sensitive area will further heighten the Kremlin's concern about its ability to protect other key infrastructure in Crimea, according to British intelligence.