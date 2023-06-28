British intelligence analyzed the impact of the attack on the Chongar bridge on the invaders

10:53 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the attack on the Chongarsky road bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with the Russian-occupied territories of the Kherson region on the morning of June 22, the temporary closure of the route led to the fact that Russian logistics convoys had to travel at least 50% longer to the front alternative routes.



This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.



Chongarsky bridges serve one of the two main routes of communication between the Crimea and Kherson, British intelligence officers noted.. The route through the Chongar bridges is the most direct route from the Crimean logistics hub of the invaders in Dzhankoy and Zaporozhye direction, where Russia is defending itself from a large-scale Ukrainian offensive, British intelligence officers say.

"Reports indicate that the Russian authorities almost certainly built a pontoon crossing instead of a bridge within 24 hours of the attack; it is very likely that the crossing is limited to military transport only," the British intelligence report said.

The speed with which the occupiers have built an alternative crossing indicates how vital this route is for the Russian military in occupied Ukraine, British intelligence said.