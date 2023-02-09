British intelligence believes that weather conditions will not interfere with the Russian offensive

11:54 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russians are able to carry out offensive operations despite worsening weather conditions in the coming weeks.



This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Thursday.



As noted in the report, the weather continues to play an important role in the course of Russia's war in Ukraine.. While the ground has froze over, cross-country travel conditions in eastern Ukraine appear to have changed little in recent weeks.



On February 8, the surface temperature was about 0 degrees Celsius.. Rising soil temperatures and melting snow are expected to worsen travel conditions across Donbas next week, according to forecasts.



The UK agency has estimated that cross-country driving conditions are likely to be the worst, with more mud, in mid and late March.