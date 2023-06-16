British intelligence notes the growth of sorties of tactical aviation of the Russian Federation

09:13 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the past two weeks, there has been an increase in the number of Russian tactical air sorties, especially over southern Ukraine.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.. At the same time, the daily number of sorties remains well below the peak at the beginning of a full-scale war.



This was almost certainly in response to reports of increased Ukrainian offensives as the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) attempt to support ground forces with air strikes, the British intelligence report said.

"Despite the increase, the daily number of airborne sorties remains well below the peak of 300 daily sorties at the beginning of the war," British intelligence added.

Since the beginning of the invasion, southern Ukraine has often been more accessible to Russian air operations than other parts of the front, according to British intelligence.



Over the past year, the Aerospace Forces have increased the use of air-to-surface weapons, such as glider bombs, which allow ground attack aircraft to remain a considerable distance from their targets.