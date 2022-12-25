British intelligence published an up-to-date map of hostilities

14:14 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian aggressors are not abandoning their attempts to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east of Ukraine. The situation is difficult in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.



The British Ministry of Defense has published an up-to-date map of hostilities.



According to British intelligence, the enemy continues attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions. Fierce fighting continues in the area of Bakhmut, Kremennaya and Svatovo.



There are no active hostilities in other sectors of the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at the rear positions of the Russians.