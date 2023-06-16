British intelligence appreciated the attempts of the Russian Federation to disguise the Crimean bridge

10:40 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops conducted security exercises around the Crimean bridge using a smoke curtain. However, this tactic proved to be ineffective during the Russian war against Ukraine.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.



British intelligence noted that on May 24, 2023, Russia conducted security exercises around the Crimean bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.. This included creating a smoke screen that partially camouflaged the bridge.



It is noted that the smoke curtain was caused by TDA-3 smoke generators, presumably from the 28th brigade of the nuclear, biological and chemical defense forces of the Russian Federation.