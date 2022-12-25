British intelligence assessed whether the goals of the so-called "special operation" of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have changed

13:44 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia continues to seek to extend control over the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. Russian military commanders still prioritize advancing deep into the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.



However, according to intelligence, the Russian strategy is unlikely to achieve its goals.. It is very unlikely that the Russian military is now able to form an effective strike force capable of retaking these areas, according to a British intelligence report.



They also recalled that on December 8, the representative of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, reformulated the main goals of the so-called "military special operation."



He said that one of Russia's main goals is to "protect" the people of Donbass and southeastern Ukraine, but argued that there was still a lot of work to do for the so-called "liberation" of those territories.