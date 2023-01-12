British intelligence assessed the use by Russians of the Airborne Forces in the Donbass

Russian commanders redeployed to the Donbass and southern Ukraine are trying to use the airborne troops (VDV) more in line with their role as an elite rapid reaction force.
This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.
By November 2022. Russia has allocated almost all of the deployed forces of the VDF for long-term ground maintenance along the front line in the Kherson region, British intelligence officers say.
For the past two days, fierce battles have been going on both around the city of Soledar, Donetsk region, and on the outskirts of Kremennaya, Lugansk region, British intelligence noted.
For the past two days, fierce battles have been going on both around the city of Soledar, Donetsk region, and on the outskirts of Kremennaya, Lugansk region, British intelligence noted.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments