British company Unilever included in the list of war sponsors - NAPC

12:56 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Corruption Prevention Agency (NAPC) said that the British corporation Unilever was included in the list of international sponsors of the war.



According to the press service of the NAPC, the company makes significant tax payments to the Russian state budget, which supports the economy of the aggressor and contributes to the continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine.



Unilever has over 3,000 employees in Russia. In 2022, the Russian sector of Unilever accounted for 1.4% of the company's total turnover and 2% of its net profit, which last year increased by 24.9% compared to 2021 and amounted to 8.03 billion euros. Unilever's revenue reached 60.1 billion euros (+14.5%). The company's sales increased in all categories, especially in the sale of cosmetic products (+20.8%).



After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Unilever announced its intention to suspend all imports and exports of its products in Russia, as well as stop all media and advertising spending.



However, Unilever Russia's profit doubled during the year of the war, to more than 9.2 billion rubles (108 million euros) in 2022, compared to 4.8 billion rubles (56 million euros) in 2021.