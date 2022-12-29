Britain will allocate 2.3 billion pounds of aid to Ukraine

16:46 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK will provide £2.3bn ($2.7bn) to support Ukraine next year.

This was stated by the Secretary of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, reports The Guardian.

"Another £2.3bn of support next year and we will make sure they have the weapons systems they need and the UK will help them buy them elsewhere in the world, " he said.

Wallace noted that Britain will provide Ukraine with weapons systems compatible with Soviet models. According to him, Britain recently provided thousands of anti-aircraft missiles so that the UAF could shoot down drones.

"At the same time, according to the minister, Britain is providing its knowledge and experience to ensure better coordination of air defense on the ground, " the minister said.

He also noted that in parallel, Britain is doing everything possible so that Ukraine can win on the ground, so that it can push back Russian forces.