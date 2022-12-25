Britain will continue Ukraine as long as it takes

08:06 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK will continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.



This is stated in a published excerpt from the first major foreign policy speech of the current head of the British government, Rishi Sunak, writes Reuters.



The head of the British government stressed that he would not change the policy of former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss regarding assistance to Ukraine.

"We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will maintain or increase our military assistance next year," the politician said.

Sunak also promised that London would provide new support to Kyiv on the issue of air defense.