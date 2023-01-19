Britain confirms delivery of Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

18:02 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

UK to give Ukraine 600 Brimstone precision-guided missiles as part of military aid package. This was stated by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, reports The Guardian on Thursday, January 19.

“Today, I can say that we will also be sending another 600 Brimstone missiles to the theater, which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield,” he said.

Wallace recalled that Britain had "unlocked" a number of military aid packages over the past year and was "moving on" with the transfer of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.



According to him, London will also send Kyiv at least three batteries of long-range AS-90 155 mm artillery, a number of armored vehicles, including Bulldog.



Wallace added that the UK will work with the US and others to make sure the package gets to Ukraine properly.