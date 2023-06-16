Britain plans to freeze Russian assets until compensation for damage to Ukraine is paid

15:27 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Britain intends to freeze state assets of the Russian Federation after the end of the war in Ukraine, until the Kremlin agrees to pay compensation for the damage caused to them by aggression.

This is reported by The Guardian newspaper, citing the words of British officials.

British Foreign Secretary James Claverley insisted on this in the first place.. It is believed that about $300 billion of Russian central bank reserves were in the G7 countries at the time of the freeze, but asset accounting has not yet been completed.

The Council of Europe summit reportedly created a digital damage register for Ukraine as a first step towards an international compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression.. A total of 44 countries and the EU have indicated their intention to support the new loss register.



Officials say work on the possibility of confiscation of Russian state assets continues day and night, but no solution has yet been found.



A strategy is reportedly gaining momentum in which the West holds assets until Russia agrees to pay compensation.



The House of Commons has already passed a proposal requiring the government to develop a plan for the use of Russian state assets.