Britain will give Ukraine air defense systems and defense technologies against "Shaheds"

19:37 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK is providing Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes air defense support.

This is stated in the message of the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development.

"In the face of these brutal attacks, the UK continues to stand with Ukraine. The Prime Minister has announced a £50m air defense support package that includes 125 anti-aircraft mounts and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones.

The department noted that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, about 6 thousand Ukrainian civilians have died, mainly due to Russian missile and artillery strikes.. Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects are a serious violation of international humanitarian law.



The Office also noted that the UK assistance provided access to electricity for vital Ukrainian facilities:

£7 million provided to install more than 850 generators

5 million pounds sterling was directed to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

In addition, the British government will allocate another £5 million to support the Ukrainian energy sector.