Britain will not lift sanctions against Russia until Ukraine receives compensation

16:10 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The UK has approved legislation that will allow it to maintain sanctions against Russia until the Kremlin pays compensation to Ukraine.



This was reported by Reuters, referring to a statement by British Foreign Secretary James Claverley.

"As Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian invasion, the dire consequences of Vladimir Putin's war are clear.. Ukraine's needs for recovery are - and will be enormous," said James Cleverly.

According to him, thanks to the new laws, the UK is "changing the sanctions approach."

"Through our new measures, today we are strengthening the UK's sanctions approach, confirming that our country is ready to use sanctions to make Russia pay for the restoration of Ukraine, which it attacked," the British Foreign Minister said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the UK has frozen more than $23 billion in assets and imposed sanctions on more than 1,550 Russians, including Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea Football Club.



The UK government also said that sanctioned Russians who claim to support Ukraine will now have a new way to donate their frozen funds to Ukraine's reconstruction.