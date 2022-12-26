Britain does not rule out the transfer of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine - Wallace

The British Ministry of Defense does not exclude the transfer of Storm Shadow aircraft cruise missiles to Ukraine.
This was stated in an interview with Times Radio by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the kingdom, Ben Wallace, in response to questions from the presenter.
Ben Wallace added that he supports the provision of American Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.
Storm Shadow is an air-to-ground cruise missile jointly developed by the UK and France. It is designed to destroy stationary targets well protected by air defenses.. The range of the missile reaches more than 250 km.
On December 12, Ben Wallace said that the UK might consider transferring long-range weapons to Ukraine if Russia continues to strike Ukrainian civilian targets.
