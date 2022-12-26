Britain does not rule out the transfer of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine - Wallace

17:39 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The British Ministry of Defense does not exclude the transfer of Storm Shadow aircraft cruise missiles to Ukraine.



This was stated in an interview with Times Radio by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the kingdom, Ben Wallace, in response to questions from the presenter.

"Russia would not like to know what kind of weapons we may or may not transfer to Ukraine in order to support it. We will have a discussion with the Ukrainians regarding their needs. Obviously, it will determine what happens next. I will make an announcement if anything changes, we will not do it behind closed doors. We will make a statement so that Russia understands that this is a response to its behavior," the minister stressed.

Ben Wallace added that he supports the provision of American Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.

"If the US does this, it will be a very significant step," the official said.

Storm Shadow is an air-to-ground cruise missile jointly developed by the UK and France. It is designed to destroy stationary targets well protected by air defenses.. The range of the missile reaches more than 250 km.



On December 12, Ben Wallace said that the UK might consider transferring long-range weapons to Ukraine if Russia continues to strike Ukrainian civilian targets.