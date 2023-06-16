Borrell: everything points to the fact that Russia is behind the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

16:27 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Russia was behind the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam.



Josep Borrell said this in an interview with Spanish public television, reports The Guardian.

"The dam was not bombed. It was destroyed by explosives placed at the turbines. This area is under Russian control. I wasn't there to find out who did it. But everything points to the fact that if this happened in the territory controlled by the Russian Federation, it is hard to believe that someone else was involved," Josep Borrell said.

In any case, Borrell added, the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station are terrible for Ukraine from both a humanitarian and an environmental point of view, since this will entail an ecological catastrophe.