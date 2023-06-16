Borrell: everything points to the fact that Russia is behind the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Russia was behind the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam.
Josep Borrell said this in an interview with Spanish public television, reports The Guardian.
In any case, Borrell added, the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station are terrible for Ukraine from both a humanitarian and an environmental point of view, since this will entail an ecological catastrophe.
As reported earlier in the GUR, Russia attracted separate special groups to mine and destroy the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.
