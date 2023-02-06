Borrell commented on the possibility of sending EU troops to Ukraine

08:59 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The question of sending the military countries of the European Union to Ukraine was not and is not on the agenda. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in an interview with El Pais.

"We would have entered the war if we sent troops to Ukraine, but this is definitely not on the agenda and never has been," he said.

At the same time, Borrell pointed to the participation of the European military in the training of Ukrainian military personnel and noted that they are now training tank crews..