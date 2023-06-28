Borrell condemned the Russian Federation for the missile attack on Kramatorsk

18:06 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The high representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, condemned the rocket attack carried out by Russia in the city of Kramatorsk, calling it a cruel act of terror.

"Russia has again demonstrated a brutal act of terror, this time directed against civilians in Ukraine. A missile fired by the Russian armed forces hit a restaurant and a shopping center in Kramatorsk, known as meeting places for the international press. Such actions by Russia are a clear violation of international law and are considered military crime," Josep Borrell tweeted.



He also added that such attacks only confirm the violation by Russia of established international norms and the threat to civilians in Ukraine..



Borrell concluded his statement by emphasizing the need for international action to stop such violations and punish those responsible.