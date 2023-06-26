Borrell announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine from the EU for 3.5 billion euros

11:08 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On June 26, the Council of Ministers of the European Union for Foreign Affairs will consider a new 3.5 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine.

This was stated by High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell in Luxembourg before the start of the EU Council of Ministers.

"Today, the EU Council will accept a new additional military aid for Ukraine - 3.5 billion (euro - ed.). I think it is more important than ever to continue to support Ukraine. Because what happened this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine destroys the Russian authorities and affects its political system," Borrell said.

He added that the EU is closely monitoring what is happening.. And now is the right moment to support Ukraine more than ever.



Borrell also said that the EU must take into account that Russia, which is a nuclear force, is entering a stage of political instability, and this is a worrying development.

“The most important takeaway from this situation is that the war against Ukraine that Putin started is making its (Russia’s – ed.) political system vulnerable and destroying its military strength. , he turned against his own creator.This is an important consequence of the war against Ukraine. I intend to share with the ministers the information that we have," Borrell said.

He added that in addition to extending assistance to Ukraine, the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs will consider preparations for a summit with Latin America and the situation in Kosovo.