Most countries do not support exclusion of Russia from UN Security Council - Estonian Foreign Ministry

15:35 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Most states do not share Ukraine's approach to the issue of the Russian Federation's membership in the UN Security Council, so the question of its exclusion from this body is not yet promising.



ERR writes about this with reference to Märt Volmer, vice-chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Estonia is one of the leaders and the most active supporters of Ukraine on topics that just relate to isolating Russia in various organizations, removing Russia from decision-making in the world, holding it accountable for crimes. This direction is very good and correct," Volmer said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine does not have much international support for the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council, and consideration of this proposal would be possible only with the consent of a very large number of states.



Therefore, in the opinion of the Vice-Chancellor of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, this issue has no prospects for the time being, and the focus should be on those aspects of international life in which Russia can really be squeezed out and isolated.

“If it really comes to the point that it is put to a vote in the Security Council, then Russia, obviously, would block it.. This is obviously one of the reasons why most states do not currently think that this would be a very realistic course of action," Volmer said.