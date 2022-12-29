Most countries do not support exclusion of Russia from UN Security Council - Estonian Foreign Ministry

Most states do not share Ukraine's approach to the issue of the Russian Federation's membership in the UN Security Council, so the question of its exclusion from this body is not yet promising.
ERR writes about this with reference to Märt Volmer, vice-chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
At the same time, he noted that Ukraine does not have much international support for the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council, and consideration of this proposal would be possible only with the consent of a very large number of states.
Therefore, in the opinion of the Vice-Chancellor of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, this issue has no prospects for the time being, and the focus should be on those aspects of international life in which Russia can really be squeezed out and isolated.
On Monday, December 26, Ukraine officially raised the issue of Russia's exclusion from the UN Security Council. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on the UN countries to renew the application of the UN Charter on the legitimacy of Russia's stay in the UN.
