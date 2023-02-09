Most of the losses during the war were caused by artillery - General Staff

14:46 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Artillery remains the most destructive weapon in the world, more than 60% of losses during the war are caused by the use of these weapons.



This was stated at a briefing at the Military Media Center by a representative of the Center for Research on Captured and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Andrei Rudyk.

"With every century of human existence, artillery has confidently fought for the status of the most destructive weapon.. War, as a form of confrontation, has turned into a war of artillery," he said.

For example, Rudik noted that in a year and a half of the siege of Sarajevo, 35,000 buildings were completely destroyed by artillery, and North Korean artillery can kill and injure 200,000 people in an hour of firing.



The representative of the General Staff noted that despite numerous forecasts of the dominance of the air component in the conflicts of the future, artillery continues to be, if not decisive, then the main factor in the conduct of hostilities.