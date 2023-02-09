Bulgaria may veto "nuclear" sanctions against Russia

19:12 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Bulgaria does not support sanctions against nuclear energy and is ready to veto the decision of the European Union, in particular, against the Rosatom company, since they allegedly will directly affect the country's nuclear energy.



This was stated by President Rumen Radev, representing Bulgaria at EU summits, while the country does not have a government, according to Euractiv.

“Bulgaria cannot agree to sanctions on nuclear energy, because they will directly affect our nuclear energy. This is unacceptable. We are considering all possible areas where possible (further sanctions, - ed.). But where interests are at stake, as in nuclear energy, we are following these issues very closely," he said.

When asked whether Bulgaria would veto sanctions in the field of nuclear energy, he answered in the affirmative.

"If necessary, we will impose our veto, yes, " he said.

On February 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry. We are talking about the Russian "Rosatom" and other companies.



In addition to Rosatom, the sanctions list, in particular, includes the nuclear energy industrial complex joint-stock company, the Rusatom automated control systems joint-stock company, and the NIIAR-Generation limited liability company.



The sanctions provide for the blocking of assets, the restriction of trade operations, the prevention of the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, the suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, the ban on the use of the radio frequency resource of Ukraine, etc.