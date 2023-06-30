Bulgaria prepares to transfer military aid to Ukraine

19:45 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that the country plans to send military aid to Ukraine in the near future, according to the Bulgarian national television company.



Tagarev found it difficult to say when the first batches would be on Ukrainian territory, but noted that Kyiv would receive the most necessary.

"This is in the process of implementation. This is a whole operation. I hope that a few months. The assistance provided to Ukraine is intended not only for its immediate needs, but also for it to achieve a very high level of interoperability with NATO in the long term," he said.

Tagarev also noted that Bulgaria would support Ukraine's membership in NATO after the end of the war.



