Bulgaria prepares to transfer military aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that the country plans to send military aid to Ukraine in the near future, according to the Bulgarian national television company.
Tagarev found it difficult to say when the first batches would be on Ukrainian territory, but noted that Kyiv would receive the most necessary.
Tagarev also noted that Bulgaria would support Ukraine's membership in NATO after the end of the war.
