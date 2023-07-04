Bulgaria is actively preparing the next aid package for Ukraine

Bulgaria is actively preparing to provide the next package of military assistance to Ukraine, although the exact timing of its provision is still unknown.
This was stated by Todor Tagarev, the new Minister of Defense of Bulgaria, during an interview. He confirmed that the process of forming the next aid package has already begun.
He also added that he could not disclose the details of the aid package.
Tagarev recalled that Bulgaria now has the ability to provide Ukraine with military-technical assistance without the need for re-consideration by parliament. This simplified and accelerated the procedure for providing assistance.
