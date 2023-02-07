More than eight thousand volunteers have applied for the Offensive Guard

More than eight thousand volunteers have already signed up for the Offensive Guard. This was announced by Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko on the air of the telethon.
He noted that all volunteers will be interviewed and tested.
According to him, the recruitment will not be permanent, it will last 60 days.
According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, if a volunteer chooses reconnaissance, he is tested, if a mortar unit, he will learn how to shoot from a mortar.
Klymenko noted that the Offensive Guards will be focused on the liberation of the territory: "We will work on the offensive. While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending the borders, we are preparing to liberate our territories."
