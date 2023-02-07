More than eight thousand volunteers have applied for the Offensive Guard

07:57 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

More than eight thousand volunteers have already signed up for the Offensive Guard. This was announced by Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko on the air of the telethon.



He noted that all volunteers will be interviewed and tested.

"Most of the volunteers signed up for the National Guard, but there are also more brigades. There are six brigades in the National Guard, one in the National Police, and one in the State Border Service so far," Klymenko said.



According to him, the recruitment will not be permanent, it will last 60 days.

"We conduct an interview with each volunteer, a military medical commission, check his physical and mental abilities and conduct special checks.. Since those people who go to the service cannot have a criminal record," Klymenko said.



According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, if a volunteer chooses reconnaissance, he is tested, if a mortar unit, he will learn how to shoot from a mortar.



Klymenko noted that the Offensive Guards will be focused on the liberation of the territory: "We will work on the offensive. While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending the borders, we are preparing to liberate our territories."