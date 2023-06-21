More than a hundred people are considered missing after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

10:16 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, 109 people are considered missing. At the moment, it was possible to establish the whereabouts of 202 residents who were previously considered missing.



This information was reported yesterday evening by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

"To date, we have been able to locate 202 residents from the Kherson region. However, 109 people are still missing from the dam. Their cases have been transferred to the National Police for operational search activities and investigative actions.



It is noted that the hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under special circumstances received 311 calls. We are talking about people with whom communication was lost after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



Representatives of the Ministry of Reintegration emphasized that about 90% of calls received by the hotline are related to missing people from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.