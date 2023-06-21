Over 700 Ukrainian children stay in Belarus - Belarusian Red Cross

12:44 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Belarusian Red Cross officially announced the stay of more than 700 Ukrainian children in the country.



The Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross, Dmitry Shevtsov, confirmed this information.

"This year we decided to expand our activities, not limited to the treatment of children in sanatoriums, but by providing financial support to families that host Ukrainian children. The amount of assistance is 600 Belarusian rubles, and more than 700 children will receive this support," Shevtsov said.



According to him, from 2017 to 2019, the International Committee of the Red Cross "recovered" an average of about 30 Ukrainian children annually. About 50 children were helped in 2020. Last year, Belarus received 87 children from Ukraine, Shevtsov shared.