More than 300 thousand military: the EU called the loss of the Russian Federation in the war

07:39 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In November 2022, in the war against Ukraine, Russia lost 60% of its tanks and 250,000 soldiers.. This was stated by the commander of the EU Military Mission, Admiral Herve Blezhan, during a speech to the deputies of the National Assembly of France on November 16, the transcript of his speech was published on January 4.

"According to our reliable estimates, at least 60,000 Russian troops were killed and three times as many wounded, which means that about 250,000 Russian troops are now incapable of fighting, " he said.

Blezhan also said Russia had lost 60 percent of its tank arsenal, 40 percent of its armored personnel carriers and 20 percent of its artillery, as well as 70 percent of its stock of missiles capable of hitting ground targets.

“Therefore, now it uses anti-aircraft missiles to hit ground targets with corresponding problems with accuracy and is counting on the supply of equipment from Iran or North Korea,” said the commander of the EU Military Mission.

According to Blezhan, it is difficult to assess what Russia receives from the DPRK. At the same time, it is already known for sure that Iran is helping the aggressor with drones, and now negotiations are underway on the supply of ballistic missiles.



According to Blezhan, the losses on the Ukrainian side are more difficult to assess, and the EU believes that they are lower than the Russian ones, "but still significant."



According to the General Staff, as of the morning of January 4, Russia's total combat losses since the start of the full-scale offensive against Ukraine on February 24 are about 108,910 troops.