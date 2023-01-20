Over 300 children remain missing

13:15 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As of January 20, 345 Ukrainian children are considered missing.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

"Information according to the state portal for the search for children Children of war as of January 20, 2023: 345 children are missing, 13916 are deported, 9103 are found, 126 are returned," the infographic of the message says.

We add that we are talking only about officially documented cases: these figures may differ significantly from those given.