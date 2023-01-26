Battles for Soledar: 85 attacks and 8 clashes per day

Over the past day, on January 25, there were 85 attacks and eight clashes near Soledar. In total, there were 199 enemy attacks in the Bakhmut direction over the past day.
Serhiy Cherevaty, speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.
Serhiy Cherevaty, speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.
The speaker noted that the Bakhmut direction remains the hottest. Fierce fighting continues in the area of Soledar, Verkhnekamensky, Disputed, Razdolovka, Blagodatny, Bakhmut, Kleshcheevka.
The speaker noted that after the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Soledar, the defense line leveled off. He also added that the tactics of constant attacks and shelling by the enemy have not changed.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments