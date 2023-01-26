Battles for Soledar: 85 attacks and 8 clashes per day

13:04 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, on January 25, there were 85 attacks and eight clashes near Soledar. In total, there were 199 enemy attacks in the Bakhmut direction over the past day.



Serhiy Cherevaty, speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

“Our forces withdrew from there in an organized manner, occupied pre-prepared defense lines. They did not come out randomly, there was no panic, there was no escape, mass captures, which the enemy wanted and fanned in his telegram channels. There are tough fights going on right now. There were 85 attacks and 8 clashes in the Soledar region during the day,” Cherevaty said.

The speaker noted that the Bakhmut direction remains the hottest. Fierce fighting continues in the area of Soledar, Verkhnekamensky, Disputed, Razdolovka, Blagodatny, Bakhmut, Kleshcheevka.

“Our defense forces are constantly holding the blow of the enemy, who is trying to strike from all types of artillery, MLRS, aviation,” Cherevaty said.

The speaker noted that after the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Soledar, the defense line leveled off. He also added that the tactics of constant attacks and shelling by the enemy have not changed.