Boeing plans to provide Ukraine with small precision-guided bombs

The Pentagon is considering an offer from Boeing to supply Ukraine with cheap, small, precision-guided bombs that could strike far behind Russian troops at a distance of up to 150 km.. It is reported by Reuters, citing its own sources.
It is noted that the system proposed by Boeing called the Land-based Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) can be delivered as early as the spring of 2023.. The GLSDB combines the GBU-39 small diameter bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket engine.
According to the publication, although the United States rejected a request to transfer the ATACMS missile with a range of 297 km, the GLSDB range is 150 km, which would allow Ukraine to hit valuable military installations that were previously out of reach behind Russian lines.
The GLSDB is jointly produced by SAAB AB and Boeing and has been in development since 2019.
According to Boeing's proposal to the US European Command (EUCOM), which oversees weapons destined for Ukraine, the main GLSDB components will come from existing US warehouses.
The M26 rocket engine is relatively affordable and the GBU-39 costs about $40,000 each, according to Reuters, making the GLSDB inexpensive and its key components readily available.
The GLSDB is GPS controlled, can overcome some electronic obstacles, can be used in all weather conditions, and can be used against armored vehicles.. The GBU-39, which will function as a GLSDB warhead, has small folding wings that allow it to reach targets over 100 km away if launched from an aircraft and hit targets up to 90 cm in diameter.
Several units of the GLSDB have already been manufactured, but there are many logistical barriers to official procurement.
According to the publication, Boeing's plan requires no price disclosure, which frees the contractor from an in-depth review that guarantees the Pentagon the best possible offer. Any deal would also require at least six suppliers to expedite the delivery of their parts and services for the rapid production of weapons.
