Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and shells: the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

06:44 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Pentagon announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which will include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, artillery shells, as well as ammunition for HIMARS, anti-tank systems and air defense systems.

"The Ministry of Defense has announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.. This authorization marks the 40th removal of Biden administration equipment from DoD stocks for Ukraine since August 2021.

The ministry said the package includes "key capabilities to assist Ukraine's efforts to reclaim its sovereign territory" and to support Ukrainian air defense forces.. It will also include artillery and anti-tank systems and munitions totaling up to $325 million.



Specifically, the package contains:

additional munitions for National Advanced Air Defense Systems (NASAMS);

anti-aircraft systems "Stinger";

Additional Munitions for Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells;

15 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

10 Stryker armored personnel carriers;

Javelin anti-tank systems;

heavy anti-tank guided missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

anti-tank systems AT-4;

more than 22 million cartridges for small arms and grenades;

explosive ammunition to overcome obstacles;

means of providing tactical secure communications;

spare parts and other field equipment.