Blinken commented on the prospect of transferring aircraft to Ukraine

11:59 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the process of providing weapons to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that this is an "evolving process."



It is reported by the Voice of America.

"We will continue to work closely with the Ukrainians and partners to draw conclusions about what we think Ukraine needs and what can be most effective today," Blinken said.



According to the Secretary of State, military assistance to Ukraine during the war has changed in accordance with how the nature of Russian aggression has changed.