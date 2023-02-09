Blinken commented on the prospect of transferring aircraft to Ukraine
11:59 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine
On the process of providing weapons to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that this is an "evolving process."
It is reported by the Voice of America.
"We will continue to work closely with the Ukrainians and partners to draw conclusions about what we think Ukraine needs and what can be most effective today," Blinken said.
According to the Secretary of State, military assistance to Ukraine during the war has changed in accordance with how the nature of Russian aggression has changed.
“Our support has also changed, we always wanted to make sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment that it will need to protect at this moment.. Equally important is the ability of Ukrainians to use it effectively.. And this requires, in some cases, serious preparation.. And finally, all this needs to be combined into a single holistic strategy," Blinken said.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments