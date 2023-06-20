Blinken announces "strong new US aid package"

18:05 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States will continue to fulfill its obligations to support Ukraine. He said that on June 21 he would announce "a powerful new US aid package."



Blinken said this in London at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley on the eve of the international Conference on the restoration of Ukraine.

“President Biden has said since the beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and both of our countries are deeply committed to this.. We will continue to honor this commitment, including a powerful new US aid package that I will be able to announce tomorrow (June 21 - ed.)," Blinken said.

As British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said at a press conference, this week is dedicated to encouraging the private sector to invest in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"We understand that this means that we must demonstrate that these investments will be effective and safe," Cleverly said.

According to him, this means that Ukraine should be insured against invasion.. As soon as the Ukrainian territory is successfully restored, further integration into Euro-Atlantic and European institutions will follow, Cleverley noted.



It also means support for reforms that will encourage investment in Ukraine.. One of these things Cleverley called the very rapid transformation of the armed forces into a very effective military institution.

"And we want to see the same vivacity and pace of reform of their state institutions," the minister added.

According to Blinken, more than 50 countries are represented at the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in London.

“Not just to talk about the importance of rebuilding Ukraine after this war, but to make sure that it succeeds as a democracy and take concrete steps in this direction.. That's what these couple of days are about," Blinken explained.

He added that for the future of Ukraine as a secure, sovereign, independent state, it is necessary not only to ensure its security, but also the economy, democracy and full integration into Europe.

"These are really the reverse sides of Ukrainian success, which we help to achieve. And that's exactly what's happening here this week, even as we meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield, as it continues to defend and reclaim territories taken from it by Russia.. We are building an army for the long term, so that it is able to deter and, if necessary, protect against upcoming aggression," Blinken said.

According to Blinken, if Ukraine is going to attract investments, then not only from the government, not only from international financial institutions, but also from the private sector.