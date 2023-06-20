Blinken announces "strong new US aid package"

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States will continue to fulfill its obligations to support Ukraine. He said that on June 21 he would announce "a powerful new US aid package."
Blinken said this in London at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley on the eve of the international Conference on the restoration of Ukraine.
As British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said at a press conference, this week is dedicated to encouraging the private sector to invest in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
According to him, this means that Ukraine should be insured against invasion.. As soon as the Ukrainian territory is successfully restored, further integration into Euro-Atlantic and European institutions will follow, Cleverley noted.
It also means support for reforms that will encourage investment in Ukraine.. One of these things Cleverley called the very rapid transformation of the armed forces into a very effective military institution.
According to Blinken, more than 50 countries are represented at the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in London.
He added that for the future of Ukraine as a secure, sovereign, independent state, it is necessary not only to ensure its security, but also the economy, democracy and full integration into Europe.
According to Blinken, if Ukraine is going to attract investments, then not only from the government, not only from international financial institutions, but also from the private sector.
