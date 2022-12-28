BlackRock intends to join the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war

09:23 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The world's largest investment fund BlackRock plans to join the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war. On Tuesday, December 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in a video message.

"Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the Fund for the Restoration of our State. And we are already preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. The position and prospects of Ukraine will be presented there," Zelensky stressed.

He also announced that he had held a meeting on the work of the banking system and cooperation with the IMF.