Drones, bridge layers, pickups: Germany has updated the list of military assistance to Ukraine

20:19 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany has handed over another package of military assistance to Ukraine, which included, in particular, 54 Vector reconnaissance drones, a radar system and 34 pickup trucks.

The corresponding list is published on the website of the German government.

In particular, the list includes:
  • air surveillance radar system TRML-4D;
  • 2 Biber armored bridgelayers;
  • 3 mobile secure demining systems;
  • 54 Vector reconnaissance drones;
  • 8 anti-drone systems;
  • 6 vehicles for border forces;
  • radio frequency scanner;
  • 2 trucks 8x6 with a swap body and 20 retractable platforms;
  • 5 heavy trucks 8x8;
  • 8 cars of a different type;
  • 34 pickups;
  • 8 Zetros trucks.