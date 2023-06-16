Drones, bridge layers, pickups: Germany has updated the list of military assistance to Ukraine

Germany has handed over another package of military assistance to Ukraine, which included, in particular, 54 Vector reconnaissance drones, a radar system and 34 pickup trucks.
The corresponding list is published on the website of the German government.
In particular, the list includes:
The corresponding list is published on the website of the German government.
In particular, the list includes:
- air surveillance radar system TRML-4D;
- 2 Biber armored bridgelayers;
- 3 mobile secure demining systems;
- 54 Vector reconnaissance drones;
- 8 anti-drone systems;
- 6 vehicles for border forces;
- radio frequency scanner;
- 2 trucks 8x6 with a swap body and 20 retractable platforms;
- 5 heavy trucks 8x8;
- 8 cars of a different type;
- 34 pickups;
- 8 Zetros trucks.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments