The White House is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

08:46 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US government is considering sending Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the Ukrainian front. On Thursday, December 29, writes Bloomberg, citing informed sources.



The publication notes that the final decision has not yet been made.



A White House spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US is in constant contact with Ukraine about the supplies it needs to protect itself. However, there are no details that could be voiced.



The Bradley infantry fighting vehicle entered service with the US Army in 1981 after lengthy testing that had been going on since 1964.



Unlike the M113 armored personnel carriers already received by Kyiv, the Bradleys are armed with a 25mm cannon and TOW anti-tank missiles.



The BMP is designed to ensure the transportation of motorized infantry units to the battlefield, combat from a vehicle and fire support for ground forces.