Belgium allocates largest military aid package to Ukraine

The Belgian government has allocated the largest package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of 92 million euros. This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo, reports HLN.
Belgium is expected to send:
- AMRAAM missiles;
- light anti-tank weapons;
- anti-tank grenades and guns;
- minimi machine guns;
- Scar-type automatic rifles;
- vehicles, including light armored vehicles;
- fuel.
According to Kroo, Belgium will also send 69 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
