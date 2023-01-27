Belgium allocates largest military aid package to Ukraine

16:57 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Belgian government has allocated the largest package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of 92 million euros. This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo, reports HLN.

"Since the beginning of this war, our country has been making a lot of efforts to support Ukraine. In total, our country has already provided 146 million euros of military assistance. Today, the Council of Ministers decided to provide Ukraine with a new military assistance package in the amount of 92 million euros," the Prime Minister announced.

Belgium is expected to send:

AMRAAM missiles;

light anti-tank weapons;

anti-tank grenades and guns;

minimi machine guns;

Scar-type automatic rifles;

vehicles, including light armored vehicles;

fuel.

According to Kroo, Belgium will also send 69 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.