Belgium will send financial assistance to Ukraine after the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

15:57 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine received financial assistance from Belgium in the amount of 3.5 million euros to deal with the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.



The information about this is reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal through his Telegram channel.

"Belgium has allocated 3.5 million euros to assist in the elimination of the consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. During an online meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre De Croo, I expressed my gratitude.

Assistance includes power generators, medical equipment, medicines, drinking water storage tanks, tents and other necessary resources.

"We discussed the humanitarian and environmental consequences of this catastrophe, as well as the need to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor.. Together with our partners, we are working to prevent Russia from producing missiles," Shmygal stressed.



The discussion also agreed on Ukraine's needs to strengthen airspace protection and prepare for the upcoming Recovery Conference to be held in London..