Belgium will send financial assistance to Ukraine after the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

Ukraine received financial assistance from Belgium in the amount of 3.5 million euros to deal with the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.
The information about this is reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal through his Telegram channel.
The information about this is reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal through his Telegram channel.
Assistance includes power generators, medical equipment, medicines, drinking water storage tanks, tents and other necessary resources.
The discussion also agreed on Ukraine's needs to strengthen airspace protection and prepare for the upcoming Recovery Conference to be held in London..
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments