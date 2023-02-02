Belgium intends to purchase Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

08:33 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Reuters, the Belgian Ministry of Defense entered into negotiations with businessman Freddy Versluys to buy Leopard 1 tanks from him for Ukraine.



Arms dealer Freddy Versluys once bought decommissioned tanks from the Belgian government and is now ready to sell them back, but at a significant markup.. A few years ago, his company purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks.

"There are still countries in the world that have these Leopard 1 tanks.. So there is always the option to either sell spare parts or sell whole additional tanks," Versluys said.



According to him, representatives of the Belgian Ministry of Defense contacted him regarding the purchase of tanks to send them to Ukraine.



The defense department noted that they sold tanks to the buyer for 10-15 thousand euros per unit, while the new price tag he proposed ranges from 300 to 500 thousand euros per unit.



Versluys, in turn, said that his firm bought 50 tanks for about 2 million euros, and only 33 of them were usable.. The cost of the machines will also include work on their re-equipment and maintenance.



It is noted that the updated Leopard 1 tanks can be ready for shipment to Ukraine in a matter of months. Despite significant differences in price, the Belgian authorities continue negotiations with the owner of an entire tank arsenal.